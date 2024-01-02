Starting Excellent To Create Excellent with Alan Pitotti | The Inside Dish

On this episode, Michael Drabenstott sits down with Alan Pitotti of Dolce Patisserie in Hellertown to talk about his handcrafted and beautiful chocolates, candies, and desserts.

Starting here in the Lehigh Valley at Northampton Community College and then moving all over to continue training and honing his craft — and even showing off his talents on the Food Network — Alan's managed to create delectable and beloved sweet treats that will have you running back for more.

Catch The Inside Dish the first Monday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM, following All Things Considered, during Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 1/1/24)

