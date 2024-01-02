© 2024
The Inside Dish

Starting Excellent To Create Excellent with Alan Pitotti | The Inside Dish

By Michael Drabenstott
Published January 2, 2024 at 12:24 PM EST

On this episode, Michael Drabenstott sits down with Alan Pitotti of Dolce Patisserie in Hellertown to talk about his handcrafted and beautiful chocolates, candies, and desserts.

Starting here in the Lehigh Valley at Northampton Community College and then moving all over to continue training and honing his craft — and even showing off his talents on the Food Network — Alan's managed to create delectable and beloved sweet treats that will have you running back for more.

Catch The Inside Dish the first Monday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM, following All Things Considered, during Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 1/1/24)

Michael Drabenstott
Michael Drabenstott is host of The Inside Dish, a monthly program highlighting the exploding Lehigh Valley food and culinary scene. He interviews restaurateurs, artisans and others involved in bringing a unique assortment of foods and beverages to our region.
