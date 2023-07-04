Creating 'A Little Temple to Wine' with Kabinett's Jason Hoy | The Inside Dish

Mike Drabenstott sits down with Jason Hoy, co-owner of Kabinett Wine Bar and Garden in Easton to talk about their extensive wine list, how it is created, and how Kabinett's team creates an approachable and unique experience for customers.

They also talk about Jason and his wife's culinary backgrounds, their worldly food offerings, Kabinett's option to have patrons purchase fresh produce for others, as well as the importance of providing team members more than just a living wage.

Catch The Inside Dish the first Monday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM, following All Things Considered, during Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 7/3/23)