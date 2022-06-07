An Homage to Nonna: Nonna Sulina's Giacomo Sgroi | The Inside Dish

Heidi Stahl welcomes Giacomo and Phillip Sgroi, father and son owners of Nonna Sulina's Sicilian Kitchen & Grill at 5000 Bath Pike, Bethlehem.

They share the story about how the restaurant is a homage to Chef Giacomo's maternal grandmother in Carini, Sicily where he spent much of his youth scuba diving for fresh seafood for his father's coastal restaurant, and in the kitchen with his nonna, who taught him how to respect the importance of fresh ingredients.

(Original air-date: 6/6/22)