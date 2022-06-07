© 2022
bannerwmic4.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
TheInsideDish.png
The Inside Dish

An Homage to Nonna: Nonna Sulina's Giacomo Sgroi | The Inside Dish

Published June 7, 2022 at 11:07 AM EDT
TID6-6NSR.png

Heidi Stahl welcomes Giacomo and Phillip Sgroi, father and son owners of Nonna Sulina's Sicilian Kitchen & Grill at 5000 Bath Pike, Bethlehem.

They share the story about how the restaurant is a homage to Chef Giacomo's maternal grandmother in Carini, Sicily where he spent much of his youth scuba diving for fresh seafood for his father's coastal restaurant, and in the kitchen with his nonna, who taught him how to respect the importance of fresh ingredients.

Catch The Inside Dish the first Monday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM, following All Things Considered, during Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 6/6/22)

Tags

The Inside Dish Giacomo SgroiPhillip SgroiNonna Sulina's Sicilian Kitchen & GrillSicilynonnafresh ingredientsgrandmotherSicilian foodFamilyBethlehemThe Inside Dish
Heidi Stahl
Heidi joins WDIY as a volunteer and alternating host of The Inside Dish beginning February 2022.
See stories by Heidi Stahl