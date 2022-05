Michael Drabenstott chats with Don Andreas of Clever Girl Winery, located on Broadway in Bangor, about how wine can be produced without farm fields of grapes, how they got their name and more.

Catch The Inside Dish the first Monday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM, following All Things Considered, during Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 5/16/22)