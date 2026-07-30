Building Events, Producing a Vision with Labrel Simone | The Entrepreneurs' Club

On this episode, Carter McKinney welcomes Labrel Simone, founder of FabxCozy Events, for an inspiring conversation on turning a lifelong passion for creativity and connection into a thriving business. Labrel shares her journey from the Lehigh Valley Charter High School for the Arts to a New York City fashion intern to a full-service event producer.

Labrel digs into what putting an event together really looks like and how her past jobs informed her current work without her even realizing it. This episode is packed with honest insight on building relationships, navigating collaborations and sponsorships, and showing up even when nobody is watching.

The Entrepreneurs' Club at WDIY brings listeners honest conversations about leadership, creativity, and community impact, with lessons from founders and leaders. New episodes air periodically on Thursdays from 6:30 to 7:00 PM.

(Original air-date: 7/30/26)

