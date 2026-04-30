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The Entrepreneurs' Club at WDIY

"A Fire for What's Next" with Ashley Pizarro | The Entrepreneurs' Club

By Carter McKinney
Published April 30, 2026 at 1:54 PM EDT
Carter McKinney

On the debut episode of The Entrepreneurs' Club at WDIY, Carter McKinney sits down with Ashley Pizarro, founder of LovelyyFaces Spa Lounge, to talk about her journey into the beauty industry and how she's seen the Lehigh Valley and her business grow over time.

Ashley shares the education and knowledge required to work in cosmetology and talks about the importance of making sure clients know you care about them, and talks about her experience as a Latina woman business owner.

The Entrepreneurs' Club at WDIY brings listeners honest conversations about leadership, creativity, and community impact, with lessons from founders and leaders. New episodes air periodically on Thursdays from 6:30 to 7:00 PM.

(Original air-date: 4/30/26)

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The Entrepreneurs' Club at WDIY Ashley PizarroLovelyyFaces Spa LoungeBeautyLehigh ValleyBusiness
Carter McKinney
Carter McKinney is the host of The Entrepreneurs’ Club at WDIY, bringing special episodes of his podcast to WDIY's airwaves and online spaces quarterly throughout the year. Through his podcast, Carter creates space for honest conversations about leadership, branding, resilience, and the realities of building something meaningful.
See stories by Carter McKinney