Carter McKinney is the host of The Entrepreneurs’ Club at WDIY, bringing special episodes of his podcast to WDIY's airwaves and online spaces quarterly throughout the year. Through his podcast, Carter creates space for honest conversations about leadership, branding, resilience, and the realities of building something meaningful.

McKinney is the founder of McKinney Media, a Bethlehem-based creative agency specializing in photography, videography, marketing, and storytelling. As an entrepreneur, creative director, and community builder, he is passionate about spotlighting the people and ideas shaping business and culture in the Lehigh Valley and beyond.