State Action on Forever Chemicals and Wildlife Crossings with Stephanie Wein | The El-Chaar Chronicles

On this episode, Karen El-Chaar welcomes back Stephanie Wein, Clean Water and Conservation Advocate with PennEnvironment, to discuss the landmark progress being made in the state legislature on banning PFAS in consumer products and creating wildlife corridors.

Stephanie explains how wildlife corridors would help keep the state's animal populations safe from road collisions and Governor Shapiro's recent formation of an interagency working group on the issue. Plus, what everyday products PFAS, also known as forever chemicals, are found in, how they put people of all ages in danger, and historic cases of these chemicals invading our communities.

The El-Chaar Chronicles looks at topics less talked about in the Lehigh Valley. New episodes air periodically on Thursdays from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 7/30/26)

