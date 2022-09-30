© 2022
The El-Chaar Chronicles

Gun Buybacks and Domestic Violence Protection with DA Houck and Andrea Search | The El-Chaar Chronicles

Published September 30, 2022 at 8:28 AM EDT
Karen El-Chaar welcomes Northampton County District Attorney Terence Houck to discuss the details around his office’s first gun buyback event, which will be held Oct. 1 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Hecktown Fire Company in Lower Nazareth Township, and at the Bethlehem Fire Department’s Lincoln Station.

Karen is also joined by Andrea Search, Director of Advancement at Turning Point of Lehigh Valley to bring attention to Domestic Violence Awareness Month in October. Andrea talks about the many programs and services available at Turning Point to help survivors of domestic abuse, the organization’s annual vigil on Oct. 19 at the Charles Chrin Community Center of Palmer Township, and more.

The El-Chaar Chronicles looks at topics less talked about in the Lehigh Valley. New episodes air periodically on Thursdays from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 9/29/22)

Tags
The El-Chaar Chronicles Terence HouckAndrea Searchgun buybackDomestic Violence Awareness MonthNorthampton CountyDistrict AttorneyTurning Point of Lehigh ValleyGun Violencedomestic abusecommunity resourcescommunity vigilCharles Chrin Community CenterThe El-Chaar Chronicles
Karen El-Chaar
See stories by Karen El-Chaar
