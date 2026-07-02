© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WDIY Headlines
Teen Scientist

One Small Piece: A Fight Against Cystic Fibrosis with Julia Emmert | Teen Scientist

By Abigail Wood
Published July 2, 2026 at 3:17 PM EDT

On this episode, Abigail Wood welcomes Julia Emmert, an incoming biology student at the University of Notre Dame and a cystic fibrosis researcher whose personal experience with the rare genetic disease has fueled a determination to find better treatment and a cure.

Julia gives a glimpse into her work studying molecules produced by the dangerous Pseudomonas aeruginosa bacteria—and how they may contribute to lung damage in people with CF. Beyond the lab, Julia talks about her passion for advocacy, her bond with her late father, and why Notre Dame feels like the perfect next step.

Teen Scientist with host Abigail Wood brings you groundbreaking innovation in the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics disciplines - entirely from a teenage perspective. Catch it the first Thursday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 7/2/26)

Tags
Teen Scientist Julia Emmertcystic fibrosisgenetic diseasesScience
Abigail Wood
Abigail Wood is the host of WDIY's monthly Youth Media Program show, Teen Scientist. She is a Parkland High School student ('26) who is involved in the school's TV studio, science fair, and multiple other clubs.
See stories by Abigail Wood
Related Content