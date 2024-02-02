© 2024
WDIY Headlines
Teen Scientist

Bringing Science to Life and Lives to Science with Lin Erickson | Teen Scientist

By Rayna Malhotra
Published February 2, 2024 at 1:23 PM EST

On this episode, Rayna sits down with Lin Erickson, Executive Director and CEO of the Da Vinci Science Center, to talk about her journey to becoming the leader of a successful science facility.

They talk about the importance of having a resource like the Da Vinci Science Center, the programs and exhibits that can be found there, and the excitement leading up to their move to a brand new world-class facility.

Teen Scientist with host Rayna Malhotra brings you groundbreaking innovation in the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics disciplines - entirely from a teenage perspective. Catch it the first Thursday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 2/1/24)

Tags
Teen Scientist Lin EricksonDa Vinci Science CenterSciencescience educationCommunityYouthSTEMLehigh Valley
Rayna Malhotra
Rayna Malhotra, host of Teen Scientist on WDIY aims to bring listeners groundbreaking innovation in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics, entirely from a teenage perspective. She is a junior at Moravian Academy in Bethlehem and wants to pursue a career in pharmacology research and drug development.
