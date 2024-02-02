Bringing Science to Life and Lives to Science with Lin Erickson | Teen Scientist

On this episode, Rayna sits down with Lin Erickson, Executive Director and CEO of the Da Vinci Science Center, to talk about her journey to becoming the leader of a successful science facility.

They talk about the importance of having a resource like the Da Vinci Science Center, the programs and exhibits that can be found there, and the excitement leading up to their move to a brand new world-class facility.

Teen Scientist with host Rayna Malhotra brings you groundbreaking innovation in the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics disciplines - entirely from a teenage perspective. Catch it the first Thursday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 2/1/24)