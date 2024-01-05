© 2024
Teen Scientist

Standing On the Shoulders of Giants: Studying the Universe with Avi Shah | Teen Scientist

By Rayna Malhotra
Published January 5, 2024 at 12:51 PM EST
Avi Shah is currently collaborating with CERN to study the Higgs Boson (right).

On this episode, Rayna welcomes Avi Shah, a teenaged scientist from India, to talk about his study "Effective Field Theories for Inflationary Cosmology." They discuss the fascinating world of physics and the groundbreaking work being done in the field at this time.

They go on to explore Avi's journey into the field of science and math, his other hobbies outside of STEM, and how he manages to balance a busy schedule while also keeping up with school. They talk about Avi's future goals and plans and the work he hopes to be doing further down the road.

Teen Scientist with host Rayna Malhotra brings you groundbreaking innovation in the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics disciplines - entirely from a teenage perspective. Catch it the first Thursday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 1/4/24)

Rayna Malhotra
Rayna Malhotra, host of Teen Scientist on WDIY aims to bring listeners groundbreaking innovation in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics, entirely from a teenage perspective. She is a junior at Moravian Academy in Bethlehem and wants to pursue a career in pharmacology research and drug development.
