WDIY Headlines
Teen Scientist

Using Science To Give Back To Your Community with Adam Moussa | Teen Scientist

By Rayna Malhotra
Published December 8, 2023 at 11:48 AM EST
Adam Moussa
/
Contributed Photo

On this episode, Rayna welcomes Adam Moussa, a teen researcher from the country of Lebanon about his work with thermal conductivity using infrared spectroscopy. They discuss Adam's journey into the field of science, the research he's involved in, and the good he hopes to do for his community and the world with his innovations.

Teen Scientist with host Rayna Malhotra brings you groundbreaking innovation in the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics disciplines - entirely from a teenage perspective. Catch it the first Thursday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 12/7/23)

Rayna Malhotra
Rayna Malhotra, host of Teen Scientist on WDIY aims to bring listeners groundbreaking innovation in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics, entirely from a teenage perspective. She is a junior at Moravian Academy in Bethlehem and wants to pursue a career in pharmacology research and drug development.
