WDIY Headlines
Teen Scientist

A Simplistic Approach to Big Problems: Healthcare Accessibility with Pavi Dhiman | Teen Scientist

By Rayna Malhotra
Published October 6, 2023 at 10:22 AM EDT

On this episode, Rayna talks with 16-year-old Pavi Dhiman about how her interest in science and her drive to solve world issues began at a young age. They discuss healthcare accessibility, AI assistance in medicine, and new technologies that could be groundbreaking in the medical field worldwide.

Teen Scientist with host Rayna Malhotra brings you groundbreaking innovation in the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics disciplines - entirely from a teenage perspective. Catch it the first Thursday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 10/5/23)

Tags
Teen Scientist Teen ScientistScienceAI AssistanceAI AssistancePavi DhimanAItechnology
Rayna Malhotra
Rayna Malhotra, host of Teen Scientist on WDIY aims to bring listeners groundbreaking innovation in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics, entirely from a teenage perspective. She is a junior at Moravian Academy in Bethlehem and wants to pursue a career in pharmacology research and drug development.
