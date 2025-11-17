2025 IronPigs Season Recap with Sam Jellinek | Talkin' Baseball

Steve Aaronson sits down with Sam Jellinek, Broadcaster and Media Relations Manager for the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, and Rosalie Viscomi, the IronPigs' number one fan, to look back on the 2025 season.

They discuss their takes on the successes and struggles of the season, the players who have made and will make a difference for the IronPigs and the Phillies, and the fun moments that make the experience of an IronPigs game about more than baseball.

(Original air-date: 11/17/25)