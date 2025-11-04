Acres of Sustainability with Katelynn Frey | Roots and Resilience

On this episode, Maddie Yang sits down with Katelynn Frey of the NCC East 40, land set aside next to Northampton Community College's main campus to support programming for the arts, local culture, and sustainability.

Katelynn talks about the mission of the East 40, how it continues to reach students and community members, and its partial focus on the environment and our interaction with it.

Roots and Resilience celebrates the individuals and communities who are making a difference in the fight for a sustainable future. Catch new episodes the first Tuesday of each month at 6 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 11/4/25)

