WDIY Headlines
Roots and Resilience

Acres of Sustainability with Katelynn Frey | Roots and Resilience

By Maddie Yang
Published November 4, 2025 at 5:38 PM EST

On this episode, Maddie Yang sits down with Katelynn Frey of the NCC East 40, land set aside next to Northampton Community College's main campus to support programming for the arts, local culture, and sustainability.

Katelynn talks about the mission of the East 40, how it continues to reach students and community members, and its partial focus on the environment and our interaction with it.

Roots and Resilience celebrates the individuals and communities who are making a difference in the fight for a sustainable future. Catch new episodes the first Tuesday of each month at 6 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 11/4/25)

Tags
Roots and Resilience NCC East 40Katelynn Freysustainabilitycultureland preservationNorthampton Community College
Maddie Yang
Maddie Yang is a student in WDIY's Youth Media Program. She is the host of Environmental Minute, providing listeners a glimpse into the world of environmental sustainability. She also is a roating host of the limited series for April 2025, Roots and Resilience.
