"I Am Where the River Meets the Ocean" with Nia Alexandria | Q:LV

On this episode, Robin Gow talks with Nia Alexandria, a gardener guiding the MLK Park Community Garden and who played a part in forming Afros in Nature. Nia shares how her love for plants was fostered in her grandmothers' backyards and revived in her mid-20s.

They explore the beauty of talking to plants and treating them as unique beings and the connection between tending a garden and queerness. Plus, Nia's view on what community means and how it can be formed in nature.

Q:LV presents leading-edge conversations about LGBTQIA+ culture and community in the Lehigh Valley and beyond. New episodes air the second Tuesday of every month at 6:00 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 6/9/26)

