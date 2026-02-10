Reclaiming What Identity Looks Like with Charlyann Acosta | Q:LV

On this episode, Robin Gow is joined by Charlyann Acosta, a local artist, community leader, and proud descendent of Taino family. Charlyann explains some of the history of the Taino people, which are one of the largest indigenous groups in the Caribbean, and shares how her queer identity intersects with that culture.

Charlyann talks about some of the spaces of community she feels at home in and the level of intimacy that comes with being in a space full of people who understand you, as well as what reclaiming her identities has looked like.

Q:LV presents leading-edge conversations about LGBTQIA+ culture and community in the Lehigh Valley and beyond. New episodes air the second Tuesday of every month at 6:00 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 2/10/26)

