"We Have Always Provided Care for Ourselves" with Krissi Echevarria | Q:LV

On this episode, Robin Gow is joined by Krissi Echevarria, Inclusion and Community Engagement Manager with LINC, to discuss how recent executive orders limiting gender-affirming care are impacting the transgender community.

Krissi and Robin explore the attempt to shift language and public narrative around gender-affirming healthcare, the life-saving nature of this care, and the changes to shopping for Affordable Care Act coverage.

Q:LV presents leading-edge conversations about LGBTQIA+ culture and community in the Lehigh Valley and beyond. New episodes air the second Tuesday of every month at 6:00 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 1/13/26)

