Being Grateful for the Past and Future with Scott Greenly | Plan Lehigh Valley

On this episode, Margaret McConnell and co-hosts Becky Bradley and Matt Assad of the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission welcome the LVPC's Scott Greenly to take a look back at the many planning-related projects of 2024 and look ahead at what's to come in 2025 and beyond.

They share their and other member's of the LVPC's projects they're most grateful for, from addressing climate change to Route 22 to storm water management.

Tune in to new episodes of Plan Lehigh Valley the first Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following The Inside Dish.

(Original air-date: 1/6/25)