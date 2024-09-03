"You Don't Think About It Until It's a Problem" with Susan Myerov | Plan LV

On this episode, Margaret McConnell and co-hosts Becky Bradley and Matt Assad of the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission talk with Susan Myerov, the LVPC's Director of Environmental Planning, to talk about storm water management. They highlight the issue as one that nobody worries about until it becomes a big problem.

Susan, Becky, and Matt explain why storm water management is a concern for every resident, what the LVPC and local counties are doing about it, and the basics of watersheds.

Tune in to new episodes of Plan Lehigh Valley the first Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following The Inside Dish.

(Original air-date: 9/2/24)