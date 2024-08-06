Changing the Valley's Landscape with Jill Seitz | Plan Lehigh Valley

On this episode, Margaret McConnell and co-hosts Becky Bradley and Matt Assad of the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission welcome Jill Seitz, Chief Community Planner with the LVPC. They discuss how increasing warehouse space, business development, and housing shortages are changing the way our neighborhoods look.

The group emphasizes how the Lehigh Valley's location makes it attractive to businesses looking to develop, how population growth is affecting our area's needs, and the idea that growth must be intentional and consider the needs of everyone.

Tune in to new episodes of Plan Lehigh Valley the first Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following The Inside Dish.

(Original air-date: 8/5/24)