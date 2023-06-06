© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WDIY Headlines
Plan Lehigh Valley

The Social and Monetary Value of Preserving Our Environment with LVPC's Geoff Reese | Plan Lehigh Valley

By Greg Capogna
Published June 6, 2023 at 2:49 PM EDT

Greg Capogna, along with co-hosts Becky Bradley and Matt Assad from the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission welcome Geoff Reese, LVPC Master Planner and Engineer to talk about climate action.

From Geoff's work on the 2014 Return on Environment report, which quantified the importance of preserving the natural environment in dollars and cents, to the regional Greenhouse Gas Assessment, new grant funding and more, they discuss why addressing climate change is critical to keeping the Lehigh Valley a healthy and attractive place to live.

Tune in to new episodes of Plan Lehigh Valley the first Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following The Inside Dish.

(Original air-date: 6/5/23)

Tags
Plan Lehigh Valley Geoff ReeseClimate ActionReturn on Environment ReportClimate Changegreenhouse gas inventorygreenhouse gasesConservationLehigh Valley Planning CommissionPlan Lehigh Valley
Greg Capogna
Greg began his role as WDIY's Executive Director in October, 2018. He brings 30 years of broadcast management experience to the station, having held executive positions with the nation’s largest commercial radio corporations including Cumulus Media, Citadel Broadcasting, and Clear Channel Communications in the south and midwest. Before starting his role at WDIY, he also spent five years as a consultant in marketing, sales and sales management to radio stations in the south. He holds a BAA from Central Michigan University in broadcast journalism and lives in Bethlehem.
See stories by Greg Capogna
Related Content