"Things Happen Very Fast": The Next Pandemic with Dr. Lindsay Burt | Perspectives

On this episode, John Pearce welcomes Dr. Lindsay Burt, Assistant Professor of Political Science and Managing Director of the Institute of Public Opinion at Muhlenberg College. Lindsay answers a few common questions: could we see another pandemic and what will it look like? Will we be prepared for the next one?

Lindsay emphasizes the importance of learning from the past, as well as how present circumstances like climate change can impact disease outbreaks. She talks about prioritizing personal health — social, mental and physical — discusses the effects we're still seeing of Covid-19, and some examples of pandemics we've seen throughout history.

(Original air-date: 1/23/25)