Commemorating Black History Month with LVHM's Joe Garrera | Perspectives

John Pearce welcomes Joe Garrera, Executive Director of the Lehigh Valley Heritage Museum and a passionate historian, to discuss the history and importance of Black History Month.

Joe talks about how Black History Month was founded, what fueled the Civil Rights Movement, and the lives of prominent Black figures throughout history, from Carter G. Woodson and Shirley Chisholm to Rosa Parks and Emmett Till.

Tune in to Perspectives to hear about local history and the humanities, residents' stories, and organizations doing good in their neighborhoods. New episodes air the fourth Thursday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 1/26/23)