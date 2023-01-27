© 2023
bannerwmic4.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Perspectives.png
Perspectives

From Jim Thorpe to 'The Duke': The Many Native American Contributions to Sports | Perspective

By John Pearce
Published January 27, 2023 at 9:10 AM EST
IMG_0685.JPG

On this month's episode of Perspectives, John Pearce welcomes Lenape descendant and cultural educator Carla Messinger back to the program to talk about Native American influences and contributions to sports - particularly football.

They talk about the connection to military training and the inhumane system of Indian boarding schools, connections to the modern game, as well as Native Americans participating in the Olympics, Native athletes like Jim Thorpe, Lewis Tewanima, Duke Kahanamoku and more.

Tune in to Perspectives to hear about local history and the humanities, residents' stories, and organizations doing good in their neighborhoods. New episodes air the fourth Thursday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 1/26/23)

Tags
Perspectives Perspectives
John Pearce
From the age of 9, John had his sights set on a career in broadcasting. But instead, he wound up teaching French and Spanish at Muhlenberg College for 40 years. Now, in retirement, John gets to call the mic and earphones his buddies at our studios in eclectic South Bethlehem. His signoff: "Remember to be gentle with your neighbor."
See stories by John Pearce
Related Content