From Jim Thorpe to 'The Duke': The Many Native American Contributions to Sports | Perspective

On this month's episode of Perspectives, John Pearce welcomes Lenape descendant and cultural educator Carla Messinger back to the program to talk about Native American influences and contributions to sports - particularly football.

They talk about the connection to military training and the inhumane system of Indian boarding schools, connections to the modern game, as well as Native Americans participating in the Olympics, Native athletes like Jim Thorpe, Lewis Tewanima, Duke Kahanamoku and more.

Tune in to Perspectives to hear about local history and the humanities, residents' stories, and organizations doing good in their neighborhoods. New episodes air the fourth Thursday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

