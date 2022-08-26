© 2022
Perspectives

The Lehigh Valley's Historical Silk Industry with Martha Capwell Fox | Perspectives

Published August 26, 2022 at 8:59 AM EDT
John Pearce welcomes historian Martha Capwell Fox to talk about her personal involvement from childhood in the Lehigh Valley silk industry. She takes us from the 1880s to the 1960s, covering a period of time during the 20th century when even small towns were home to a silk mill.

Tune in to Perspectives to hear about local history and the humanities, residents' stories, and organizations doing good in their neighborhoods. New episodes air the fourth Thursday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 8/25/22)

Perspectives Martha Capwell Foxsilk millssilk industryHistoryLocal HistoryGeography, Geology, and GeniusSigal MuseumIndustryNational Canal MuseumDelaware & Lehigh National Heritage CorridorLehigh ValleyPerspectives
John Pearce
From the age of 9, John had his sights set on a career in broadcasting. But instead, he wound up teaching French and Spanish at Muhlenberg College for 40 years. Now, in retirement, John gets to call the mic and earphones his buddies at our studios in eclectic South Bethlehem. His signoff: "Remember to be gentle with your neighbor."
