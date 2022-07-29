Hosting, Business, and 'Your Journey to Aging Well' with Sally Handlon | Perspectives

John Pearce sits down with fellow WDIY host Sally Handlon to talk about her book: Your Journey to Aging Well: Drink, Move, Eat, Sleep. Sally explains how her own journey into alternative medicine changed her mindset and perspective on how to approach aging, with simple ideas and tips on how to get the best moving forward. Plus, they talk about her WDIY hosting duties, business background and more.

