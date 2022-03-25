© 2022
bannerwmic4.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Perspectives.png
Perspectives

Looking Back on the Blogging Life with Bill White | Perspectives

Published March 25, 2022 at 10:47 AM EDT
Perspectives3-24.png

John welcomes Bill White to share his perspectives on 26 years with The Morning Call as a columnist and blogger. Best known for “Christmas Light Tours” and “Eating My Way Thru Musikfest,” Bill is also recognized for his campaign for animal welfare and adoption with a column he wrote when his dog passed, as well as his annual “My Hall of Fame” piece about the Lehigh Valley's most colorful characters in local politics.

Tune in to Perspectives to hear about local history and the humanities, residents' stories, and organizations doing good in their neighborhoods. New episodes air the fourth Thursday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 3/24/22)

Tags

Perspectives Bill WhiteThe Morning CallcolumnistBlogsanimal welfareAdoptionlocal politicsMusikfestWritingPerspectives
John Pearce
From the age of 9, John had his sights set on a career in broadcasting. But instead, he wound up teaching French and Spanish at Muhlenberg College for 40 years. Now, in retirement, John gets to call the mic and earphones his buddies at our studios in eclectic South Bethlehem. His signoff: "Remember to be gentle with your neighbor."
See stories by John Pearce
Related Content