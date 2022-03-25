Looking Back on the Blogging Life with Bill White | Perspectives

John welcomes Bill White to share his perspectives on 26 years with The Morning Call as a columnist and blogger. Best known for “Christmas Light Tours” and “Eating My Way Thru Musikfest,” Bill is also recognized for his campaign for animal welfare and adoption with a column he wrote when his dog passed, as well as his annual “My Hall of Fame” piece about the Lehigh Valley's most colorful characters in local politics.

(Original air-date: 3/24/22)