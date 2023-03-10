© 2023
bannerwmic4.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
lets talk 3k.png
Let's Talk

Overcoming Obstacles: Conversations with 'Positive' Kyle Lassiter and Rodney Bushe | Let's Talk

By Hasshan Batts
Published March 10, 2023 at 10:01 AM EST
IMG_0891.JPG
Rodney Bushe (left), Dr. Hasshan Batts (center) and "Positive" Kyle Lassiter (right)

Let's talk about...overcoming obstacles.

Dr. Batts welcomes Rodney Bushe and "Positive" Kyle Lassiter for a conversation about "coming from the bottom," rising out of hardship to become successful and happy in life.

They talk about finding employment after being incarcerated, building credit and the importance of Black homeownership, spending time with family, mental health, and "living without fear."

Let's Talk delivers hard-hitting conversations focused on the tough topics and issues standing in the way of community progress. Listen in the second Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following The Jennings Report.

(Original air-date: 3/9/23)

Tags
Let's Talk "Positive" Kyle LassiterRodney BusheFamilyfriendshipshome ownershipentrepreneurshipMental HealthincarcerationReal EstateLet's Talk
Hasshan Batts
Dr. Hasshan Batts is the Director of Promise Neighborhoods of the Lehigh Valley and is a content and context expert who works to uplift the voices of those most impacted, who possess the most intimate and creative solutions yet are most often ignored. He is a champion in the Lehigh Valley for trauma-informed care, restorative practices, reentry, community engagement and collective impact. Dr. Batts possesses a unique lens as someone with lived experience, as well as being a practitioner, nonprofit administrator, and community-based participatory researcher. He recently joined WDIY as a volunteer and host of Let's Talk.
See stories by Hasshan Batts
Related Content