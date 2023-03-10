Overcoming Obstacles: Conversations with 'Positive' Kyle Lassiter and Rodney Bushe | Let's Talk

Let's talk about...overcoming obstacles.

Dr. Batts welcomes Rodney Bushe and "Positive" Kyle Lassiter for a conversation about "coming from the bottom," rising out of hardship to become successful and happy in life.

They talk about finding employment after being incarcerated, building credit and the importance of Black homeownership, spending time with family, mental health, and "living without fear."

Let's Talk delivers hard-hitting conversations focused on the tough topics and issues standing in the way of community progress. Listen in the second Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following The Jennings Report.

(Original air-date: 3/9/23)