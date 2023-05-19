© 2023
Lehigh Valley Business Beat

Improving Your Energy Efficiency with NEIF's Matthew Brown | LV Business Beat

By Sally Handlon
Published May 19, 2023 at 10:50 AM EDT
matthewbrown.jpg

As we hear more and more about our changing climate and some of the extreme weather situations, it can be hard to understand what an individual homeowner or commercial owner can do. However, a locally-based, nationally-known B Corporation is providing support for transitioning to a more energy-efficient operation.

On Lehigh Valley Business Beat, Sally Handlon welcomes Matthew Brown, co-chair and founder of National Energy Improvement Fund (NEIF) to discuss state and federal funding and tax credits available to residential and commercial owners.

Lehigh Valley Business Beat provides an exploration of the topics and developments impacting our region's booming business scene. New episodes air the third Thursday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 5/18/23)

Sally Handlon
Sally is an active member of both the Lehigh Valley business community and non-profit community for over 40 years. She has been blessed with the opportunity to support both civic and business activity throughout the Lehigh Valley. She is currently on the board of the Rising Tide Community Loan Fund. Her past board and leadership roles include: WDIY, Lehigh Valley Economic Development Corporation, Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce, The Hillside School, South Bethlehem Historical Society, Bethlehem Downtown Merchants Association, Allentown YWCA, Allentown Neighbor Housing and SouthSide Film Festival.
See stories by Sally Handlon
