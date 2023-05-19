Improving Your Energy Efficiency with NEIF's Matthew Brown | LV Business Beat

As we hear more and more about our changing climate and some of the extreme weather situations, it can be hard to understand what an individual homeowner or commercial owner can do. However, a locally-based, nationally-known B Corporation is providing support for transitioning to a more energy-efficient operation.

On Lehigh Valley Business Beat, Sally Handlon welcomes Matthew Brown, co-chair and founder of National Energy Improvement Fund (NEIF) to discuss state and federal funding and tax credits available to residential and commercial owners.

Lehigh Valley Business Beat provides an exploration of the topics and developments impacting our region's booming business scene. New episodes air the third Thursday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 5/18/23)