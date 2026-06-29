connecting Arts and Science with Lin Erickson and Tamara Krizek | LV Arts Salon

Kate Scuffle talks with Lin Erickson, Executive Director, and Tamara Krizek, Director of Marketing and Sales at the Da Vinci Science Center about their magical Impressionists Immersive Exhibition. The experience presents famous works of eight artists in a way that makes art accessible and connects it to the world of science.

Lin and Tamara discuss their programming catered to all ages that explores various art forms and talk about the passion that drives all of their employees and work.

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 6/29/26)

