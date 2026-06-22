Beyond the Music with Dr. Jacqui Pratt and Jennifer Alpha | LV Arts Salon

Kate Scuffle sits down with Dr. Jacqui Pratt and Jennifer Alpha of Lehigh Valley Girls Rock, a nonprofit and camp dedicated to helping girls and nonbinary and transgender folks find their voice through music and art.

They talk about the local branch's initial inspiration of diversifying the Lehigh Valley music scene and their volunteer-driven model. Jacqui and Jennifer also share the use of music as a vehicle for empowerment and talk about the change the participants see in themselves by the end of the experience.

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 6/22/26)

