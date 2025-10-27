Creativity Under One Roof with Ryan Hill and Shea Zukowski | LV Arts Salon

Kate Scuffle sits down with Ryan Hill, Chief Programming Officer, and Shea Zukowski, board member at JuxtaHub, to explore the opportunities the nonprofit is providing for the community to discover artistic techniques.

Shea and Ryan talk about their open house format, Jux Tuesdays, and their workshop area, the Convergence Makers Space, as well as the reasons they were drawn to JuxtaHub from the beginning.

(Original air date: 10/27/25)

