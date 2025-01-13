Artistic Answers for Urban Challenges with Sean King | LV Arts Salon

Kate Scuffle is joined by Sean King, Managing Director of the Lehigh Valley Arts & Cultural Alliance, to talk about how the organization came to be and what they're currently doing in the community. Sean shares a brief history of the Alliance, which was formed out of two separate organizations.

They talk about the Alliance's efforts to be the administrators that so many artists and art organizations need, the movement to integrate culture more in the arts, and opportunities coming up in 2025 for artists and organizations to take advantage of.

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 1/13/25)