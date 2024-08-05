Youthful Performances and a Cross-Roads of Influences with Jill Dunn Jones and Bobcat Opossum | LV Arts Salon

Kate Scuffle sits down first with Jull Dunn Jones of Pennsylvania Youth Theatre to talk about the group's upcoming Musikfest showcase on the Lutron Jazz Cabaret Stage at Frank Banko Alehouse Cinemas on Saturday, August 10 at 1 PM. Jill gives a look at what the students have been working on this summer and what's coming up in their new season, and the kids' excitement to be performing for a new audience.

Then, Kate Scuffle welcomes Sean Hoffman and Ellen Coplin, the musical duo that makes up the band Bobcat Opossum, to talk about their mix of influences, the origins of the band and its name, and their plan to bring their best musical stories to the Musikfest stage. They'll hit the Liederplatz stage on Saturday, August 10 at 5:30 PM.

(Original air-date: 8/2/24)