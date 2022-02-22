© 2022
LVAS.jpg
Lehigh Valley Arts Salon

High School Theater and the Freddy Awards with Matt Byrne, Bex Vermeulen and Jamie Balliet | LV Arts Salon

Published February 22, 2022 at 9:19 AM EST
Bex Vermeulen, Silagh White, and Matt Byrne hold two WDIY signs.
Bex Vermeulen (left), Silagh White (center) and Matt Byrne (right)

Live theater is back in our area high schools and so are the Freddy Awards! Silagh White hosts a conversation with two local actors from Liberty High School's theater program, Matt Byrne and Bex Vermeulen, who share insights into their high school theater experience during the pandemic.

Then Jamie Balliet, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Freddy Awards Coordinator at the State Theatre in Easton joins in to talk about the upcoming season of high school theater.

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 2/21/22)

Lehigh Valley Arts Salon Matt ByrneBex VermeulenJamie BallietFreddy AwardsState TheatreLiberty High Schoolhigh school theaterlive performanceLehigh Valley Arts Salon
Silagh White
Rotating host of Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.
See stories by Silagh White
