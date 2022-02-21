-
High School Theater and the Freddy Awards with Matt Byrne, Bex Vermeulen and Jamie Balliet | LV Arts SalonSilagh White chats with Liberty High School theater students Matt Byrne and Bex Vermeulen about their performance experiences during the pandemic; then the State Theatre's Jamie Balliet joins the conversation to talk about the upcoming Freddy Awards honoring excellence in local high school theater programs.
-
