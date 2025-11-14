The Steelworkers Veterans Memorial | Landmarks with Leon

Welcome to the Lehigh Valley Landmarks with Leon podcast series, celebrating 250 years of independence. I'm your host, Rachel Leon. Since being elected in 2022 and serving as Vice President of Bethlehem City Council, I'm humbled by the opportunity to serve the diverse communities that make up our great city. But to understand where we're going, we need to understand our past. Each week, I'll share a short feature with a big story about the 250 years that made the Lehigh Valley and Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, known as the Christmas City, as we explore historic landmarks.

I’m happy to have Katie Rymon, the Manager of Education and Public Programming at the National Museum of Industrial History in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania to speak about the Steelworkers Veterans Memorial.

Thank you for having me. I know that you served nearly a decade in the United States Navy and I would like to thank you for your service.

What is the mission of the National Museum of Industrial History?

Yes. The mission of the National Museum of Industrial History is to educate the public and inspire the visionaries of tomorrow by forging a connection between America's industrial past and the innovation today.

Can you please give us a visual of the Steelworkers Veterans Memorial?

Sure. About 90% of the memorial is made of steel and it measures 16 feet long by 8 feet tall. At the top of the monument it is written: To the men and women who served in the armed forces of the United States, below that are the names of the four major wars of the twentieth century.

You mentioned the memorial was mostly constructed of steel, was it built at the former Bethlehem Steel plant? And when was the monument created and by whom?

Yes, it was built in the former Bethlehem Steel plant. The idea was presented by the Bethlehem Steel Veteran’s Committee in 1988 and it was completed in 1989.

Who designed the memorial?

The design was conceived by Mr. Raymond Rosati, Jr. who also served as a marine in Vietnam and he was a millwright at the former Bethlehem Steel plant. It was constructed under the leadership of Paul Coachys.

Why is the Steelworkers Veterans Memorial located outside of the National Museum of Industrial History’s building on the southside of Bethlehem?

That’s a great question. In May of 1989 it was erected at the employee entrance to the former Bethlehem Steel Corporation production plant at the intersection of East Third and Polk street in Bethlehem.

The NMIH is located in the former Electrical Repair Shop of the Bethlehem Steel plant. The building was repurposed and in August of 2016 the museum officially opened its doors.

In 2020 the Steelworkers Veteran Memorial was relocated to the plaza at the NMIH at 602 East Second Street in Bethlehem, PA.

At the top of the show you described what is written on the monument, what else is depicted on it?

There are images on it that embodied the major wars of the twentieth century. At the bottom of the Memorial are the military branch seals official symbols representing each branch of the United States Armed Forces.

Are there plans to expand the Steelworkers Veterans Memorial to include wars from the 21st century?

Yes, we do have some exciting new coming the plans we be announced soon. The way that we got there was the steelworkers veteran memorial committe received an LSA grant from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the Bethlehem Redevelopment Authority helped to secure that grant with the support of Lisa Boscola and Steve Samuelson.

Well, thank you so much to our legislators and thank you Katie Rymon for being with us here today.

You’re very welcome. I also want to thank Don Trexler who is the current president of the Steelworkers Veterans Memorial committee.

I encourage our listeners to visit the Steelworkers Veterans Memorial at the plaza of the National Museum of Industrial History.