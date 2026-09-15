Unlearning to Learn with Crystal Williams | Influence Unplugged

On this episode, Lindsay Watson sits down with Crystal Williams, a community leader, nonprofit professional, and advocate for equity in the community. Crystal reflects on culture, identity, race, and the experience of navigating different worlds throughout a journey that touched New York City, Jamaica, and now the Lehigh Valley.

Crystal discusses her work as Development Director at New Bethany, her family's Jamaican restaurant, and her involvement with local organizations. She also opens up about the challenges that led her rethink where she belongs and her vision for the region where diversity isn't just celebration, but a means to create systems that provide genuine acceptance, opportunity, and sustainability.

Influence Unplugged: Celebrating Black Legacy is a powerful series celebrating Black history and greatness. The show highlights remarkable stories of African American leadership, creativity, and contributions shaping our community and beyond.

(Original air-date: 9/15/26)

