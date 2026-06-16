"The Sky Wasn't Even the Limit" with Tiffany Sondergaard | Influence Unplugged

Lindsay Watson welcomes Tiffany Sondergaard, founder of ts Brand Elevation and ToastiQueen, to explore her career crafting media tours for bestselling authors, working with major brands like Reebok, and turning local personalities into household names, all while often being the only Black woman in the room.

Tiffany shares the story of the brutally honest professor who pointed her toward her true calling and opens up about the challenge of advocating for herself after building a career on advocating for others.

Influence Unplugged: Celebrating Black Legacy is a powerful series celebrating Black history and greatness. The show highlights remarkable stories of African American leadership, creativity, and contributions shaping our community and beyond.

(Original air-date: 6/16/26)

