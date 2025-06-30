"Believing in Those Around Us" with Krista Ortwein, Elaine Zelker, Anna Smith, and Vinessa Pearson | HerStory

On this episode, Sandra Bieber hosts a roundtable discussion with some of the women making major impacts in our community.



Krista Ortwein of Olympus Corporation of the Americas

Elaine Zelker of Yes Chef! Behind the Apron

Anna Smith of Community Action Lehigh Valley

Vinessa Pearson of Watsvine Consulting, LLC.

The group discusses what philanthropy means to them and what it looks like in the Lehigh Valley and emphasize the importance of moving forward through fear during difficult and uncertain times.

HerStory is a dynamic and inspiring podcast celebrating the contributions of powerful women, through engaging conversations with female trailblazers, health experts, and community leaders. Tune in occasional Mondays at 6:30 PM.

