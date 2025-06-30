© 2025
HerStory: Women Who Lead

"Believing in Those Around Us" with Krista Ortwein, Elaine Zelker, Anna Smith, and Vinessa Pearson | HerStory

By Sandra Bieber
Published June 30, 2025 at 4:51 PM EDT

On this episode, Sandra Bieber hosts a roundtable discussion with some of the women making major impacts in our community.

  • Krista Ortwein of Olympus Corporation of the Americas
  • Elaine Zelker of Yes Chef! Behind the Apron
  • Anna Smith of Community Action Lehigh Valley
  • Vinessa Pearson of Watsvine Consulting, LLC.

The group discusses what philanthropy means to them and what it looks like in the Lehigh Valley and emphasize the importance of moving forward through fear during difficult and uncertain times.

HerStory is a dynamic and inspiring podcast celebrating the contributions of powerful women, through engaging conversations with female trailblazers, health experts, and community leaders. Tune in occasional Mondays at 6:30 PM.

(Original air-date: 6/30/25)

Sandra Bieber
Sandra Bieber is the host of HerStory: Women Who Lead, a new limited series on WDIY, airing Tuesdays at 6 PM throughout March 2025 in honor of Women's History Month.
