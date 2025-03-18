© 2025
WDIY Headlines
HerStory: Women Who Lead

"It's All About the Yes" with Amanda Kimmel Cohen | HerStory

By Sandra Bieber
Published March 18, 2025 at 11:55 AM EDT

On this episode, Sandra Bieber is joined by Amanda Kimmel Cohen, Enterprise Vice President of Women's Health at Jefferson Health. She shares her journey to her current role and the importance of saying yes to opportunities in that journey, even if you have small doubts.

Amanda explains how being a soccer mom contributes to her methods of leading a professional team, why she's such a big Taylor Swift fan, and why Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is a great example of being a male ally. She also talks about the benefits of being an authentic leader to encourage an authentic workplace.

HerStory is a dynamic and inspiring podcast celebrating Women's History Month, through engaging conversations with female trailblazers, health experts, and community leaders. Tune in the first three Tuesdays of March from 6 - 7 PM.

(Original air-date: 3/18/25)

Tags
HerStory: Women Who Lead Amanda Kimmel CohenJefferson Health NetworkWomen's Healthcompany culture
Sandra Bieber
Sandra Bieber is the host of HerStory: Women Who Lead, a new limited series on WDIY, airing Tuesdays at 6 PM throughout March 2025 in honor of Women's History Month.
