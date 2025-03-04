© 2025
WDIY Headlines
HerStory: Women Who Lead

"You Don't Do This Work Alone" with Lucienne Dooley and Fadia Halma | HerStory

By Sandra Bieber
Published March 4, 2025 at 3:42 PM EST

On this episode, Sandra Bieber sits down with Lucienne Dooley, an architect at Artefact, Inc., and Fadia Halma, Regional Director for the PA Department for Community and Economic Development. They discuss projects of the DCED and Artefact and how they often overlap.

Lucienne and Fadia share more about their backgrounds and explain their dedication to encouraging women to speak up and step into prominent roles. They share the process for finding a property in need of development and determining the proper path for it, and reveal their vision for the future of Pennsylvania and the Lehigh Valley.

HerStory is a dynamic and inspiring podcast celebrating Women's History Month, through engaging conversations with female trailblazers, health experts, and community leaders. Tune in the first three Tuesdays of March from 6 - 7 PM.

(Original air-date: 3/4/25)

HerStory: Women Who Lead Lucienne DooleyFadia HalmaDepartment of Community and Economic DevelopmentArtefact, Inc.DevelopmentLehigh ValleyWomen's History Month
Sandra Bieber
Sandra Bieber is the host of HerStory: Women Who Lead, a new limited series on WDIY, airing Tuesdays at 6 PM throughout March 2025 in honor of Women's History Month.
See stories by Sandra Bieber
