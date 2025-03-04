"People Care About People Here" with Flo Scott and Danielle Joseph | HerStory

On this episode, Sandra Bieber sits down with Flo Scott, Chair of the Women's Business Council, and Danielle Joseph, Executive Vice President of Business & Diversity Councils at the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber. They share their backgrounds and their journeys to their current roles and reveal some challenges they've faced as women in business leadership.

Flo and Danielle also discuss the value of leading with empathy, as well as their gratitude for the volunteers that keep the organization running. They also talk about the value of corporations and nonprofits collaborating.

HerStory is a dynamic and inspiring podcast celebrating Women's History Month, through engaging conversations with female trailblazers, health experts, and community leaders. Tune in the first three Tuesdays of March from 6 - 7 PM.

(Original air-date: 3/4/25)