WDIY Headlines
Economic Pulse

Economic Pulse: Week of 12/12/25

By Kamran Afshar
Published December 12, 2025 at 1:36 PM EST

The FED in a fog: The rate cut paradox

The Federal Reserve (FED) lowered its interest rate by a quarter of a percent three times during the fall, mirroring the same actions taken last year. Initially, these reductions led to a drop in rates; however, by January of this year, following three rate cuts in the fall of 2024, 10-year bond rates were 75 basis points higher than before the Fed began its rate reductions. This year, similar to last year, rates initially dropped but have since started to rise.

(Original air-date: 12/12/25)

Kamran Afshar
Dr. Kamran Afshar is the host of the weekly WDIY feature Economic Pulse, and he currently serves on the Board of Directors for the Lehigh Valley Community Broadcasters Association as a Vice President.
