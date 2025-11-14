© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WDIY Headlines
Economic Pulse

Economic Pulse: Week of 11/14/25

By Kamran Afshar
Published November 14, 2025 at 1:17 PM EST

Consumer Sentiment down 32%.

Consumer sentiment has declined by 32% this year, and expectations for the economy's future performance have fallen by 33%. People are increasingly worried about their finances, with a notable decrease in how they assess their current financial situation and, especially, their expectations for future finances. Rising prices and concerns about job availability are significant issues, particularly for Democrats and Independents.

Click here for the latest Lehigh Valley Economic Review.

Listen to Economic Pulse Fridays at 5:44 PM during All Things Considered; Mondays at 7:30 AM during Morning Edition.

(Original air-date: 11/14/25)

Tags
Economic Pulse consumer sentiment indexEconomyFinancesPolitics
Kamran Afshar
Dr. Kamran Afshar is the host of the weekly WDIY feature Economic Pulse, and he currently serves on the Board of Directors for the Lehigh Valley Community Broadcasters Association as a Vice President.
See stories by Kamran Afshar
Related Content