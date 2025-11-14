Economic Pulse: Week of 11/14/25

Consumer Sentiment down 32%.

Consumer sentiment has declined by 32% this year, and expectations for the economy's future performance have fallen by 33%. People are increasingly worried about their finances, with a notable decrease in how they assess their current financial situation and, especially, their expectations for future finances. Rising prices and concerns about job availability are significant issues, particularly for Democrats and Independents.

(Original air-date: 11/14/25)

