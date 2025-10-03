Economic Pulse: Week of 10/3/25

The housing market

Following the pandemic, the housing market experienced explosive growth, with annual home sales surpassing 6 million units nationwide and 11,000 units locally. The last time something like this happened was just before the Great Recession. This time, just as before, the sales volume followed its spike with a crash, dropping to around 4 million nationally and 6,000 locally. Housing prices, like last time, continue to rise despite dropping sales volume. The similarities end there; in 2008, the economy fell into a deep recession, but this time, it is doing well.

