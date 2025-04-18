© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
🎧 Support WDIY's Spring Membership Drive with a donation! Call 610-758-8810 or tap here. ❤️
WDIY Headlines
Economic Pulse

Economic Pulse: Week of 4/18/25

By Kamran Afshar
Published April 18, 2025 at 3:07 PM EDT

Consumer Sentiment Falls for the 4th month in a row

The Consumer Sentiment Index, the CSI, dropped 11% in April, marking the fourth straight month of decline. In 2025, overall confidence has plummeted by 31%. Expectations for the economy's future have dropped by 36% this year. According to the University of Michigan, concerns are rising across the board: Republicans, Democrats, and independents alike are increasingly worried about their finances, job security, inflation, and the broader business climate. Expected inflation over the next 12 months has increased to 6.7%, a significant change from 2.8% last December. It should be noted that the drop in optimism is across the political spectrum, with the independents’ assessment of the economy now more resembling the Democrats than before.

Click here for the latest Lehigh Valley Economic Review.

Listen to Economic Pulse Fridays at 5:44 PM during All Things Considered; Mondays at 7:30 AM during Morning Edition.

(Original air-date: 4/18/25)

Tags
Economic Pulse consumer sentiment indexEconomyPoliticsBusiness
Kamran Afshar
Dr. Kamran Afshar is the host of the weekly WDIY feature Economic Pulse, and he currently serves on the Board of Directors for the Lehigh Valley Community Broadcasters Association as a Vice President.
See stories by Kamran Afshar
Related Content
  • WDIY Headlines
    Economic Pulse: Week of 4/11/25
    Kamran Afshar
    Despite a significant increase in grocery prices, inflation eased down in March. Dr. Kamran Afshar takes a look at this and more in his synopsis of this week's economic news and trends across the Lehigh Valley and nation.