Economic Pulse: Week of 4/18/25

Consumer Sentiment Falls for the 4th month in a row

The Consumer Sentiment Index, the CSI, dropped 11% in April, marking the fourth straight month of decline. In 2025, overall confidence has plummeted by 31%. Expectations for the economy's future have dropped by 36% this year. According to the University of Michigan, concerns are rising across the board: Republicans, Democrats, and independents alike are increasingly worried about their finances, job security, inflation, and the broader business climate. Expected inflation over the next 12 months has increased to 6.7%, a significant change from 2.8% last December. It should be noted that the drop in optimism is across the political spectrum, with the independents’ assessment of the economy now more resembling the Democrats than before.

