Economic Pulse: Week of 3/28/25

The housing market

After the pandemic, the housing market experienced explosive growth, with annual home sales surpassing 6 million units nationally and 11,000 locally. The last time something like this happened was just before the Great Recession. This time, just like before, sales volume followed its spike with a crash to around 4 million nationally and 6,000 locally. And housing prices, like last time, continue to rise despite dropping sales volume. The similarities end there, as in 2008, the economy fell into a deep recession, but this time, the economy was growing through the end of 2024.

(Original air-date: 3/28/25)