WDIY Headlines
Economic Pulse

Economic Pulse: Week of 3/28/25

By Kamran Afshar
Published March 28, 2025 at 3:40 PM EDT

The housing market

After the pandemic, the housing market experienced explosive growth, with annual home sales surpassing 6 million units nationally and 11,000 locally. The last time something like this happened was just before the Great Recession. This time, just like before, sales volume followed its spike with a crash to around 4 million nationally and 6,000 locally. And housing prices, like last time, continue to rise despite dropping sales volume. The similarities end there, as in 2008, the economy fell into a deep recession, but this time, the economy was growing through the end of 2024.

Kamran Afshar
Dr. Kamran Afshar is the host of the weekly WDIY feature Economic Pulse, and he currently serves on the Board of Directors for the Lehigh Valley Community Broadcasters Association as a Vice President.
